JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is offering up a reward for information regarding recent violence in the county.

The sheriff’s office is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals responsible in a number of recent gun violence incident across the county.

If you have any information regarding a recent homicide or aggravated assault involving gun violence, you’re asked to call the Jefferson County Criminal Investigation Division at 478-625-7538 or 478-625-4014

Recent gun violence cases in Jefferson County: