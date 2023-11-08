ATLANTA (WJBF) – Officials have increased the reward for information leading to the capture of a man wanted for robbing armored trucks in Georgia.

According to the FBI, 21-year-old Demarco Johnson is wanted for allegedly participating in the robbery of an armored truck in Tucker, Georgia on Feb. 6, 2023 and in Snellville, Georgia on Mar. 20, 2023. Johnson is wanted for conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery, Hobbs Act robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Loomis Armored U.S. is now offering a $5,000 reward for his capture in addition to the $5,000 offered from the FBI Atlanta office.

Officials believe Johnson is still in the Metro Atlanta area.