CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 28-year-old man is on the naughty list this year after allegedly attempting to swipe a golf cart from the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) parking garage early Wednesday morning.

According to the MUSC Department of Public Safety, officers responded to a parking garage on President Street around 12:30 a.m. in reference to reports of a man “wearing a Christmas suit” tampering with golf carts.

The man — later identified as Brandon Brigman — was found on a green golf cart when officers arrived, according to an MUSC report.

The report states that officers were attempting to cut Brigman off the exit when he jumped into a second golf cart, exited the garage, and continued down President Street refusing to stop.

Officers reported that Brigman appeared “grossly intoxicated.”

He was eventually stopped, arrested, and charged with two counts of grand larceny, one count of resisting arrest, and one count of disorderly conduct.

He is currently being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center on a more than $15,000 bond.