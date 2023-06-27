RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree called a press conference Tuesday morning to discuss the recent arrest of Former Deputy Arrington Mursier.

Mursier was charged with Possession of Scheduled I Narcotic with Intent to Distribute, Conspiracy to Distribute Scheduled I Narcotic, and Violation of Oath by Public Officer.

Sheriff Roundtree told local media that Mursier was seen taking an inmate of of a cell and into a closet to pass contraband inside the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

An investigation revealed that contraband was allegedly synthetic marijuana also known as K2 with a street value of $195,000.

That unidentified inmate has also been charged with Possession of Scheduled I Narcotic with Intent to Distribute.

The Sheriff also said that a search of Arrington’s home revealed a large amount of K2 packaged and ready for distribution.

Roundtree noted that since September 2021, 24 employees of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office have been arrested for various charges, 10 of those arrests were for bringing contraband into the jail. He said often times employees were paid $2,000 per transaction.

Former Deputy Mursier was terminated, and is currently placed in the detention center. The investigation is ongoing, and more charges and arrests are expected to be made.