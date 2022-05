AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to locate three men who are wanted for questioning in reference to an Aggravated Assault.

Authorities say the the incident happened April 23rd outside of the Garden City Social Bar located on the 100 block of Broad Street in downtown Augusta.

Anyone with information concerning the identity of the subjects or their whereabouts, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706)-821-1020 or (706)-821-1080.