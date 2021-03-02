RCSO searching for occupants of a vehicle, wanted for questioning in kidnapping, exploitation case

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help in locating the car pictured.

The vehicle was used by three suspects in a Robbery by Intimidation, Kidnapping, and Exploitation of an Elderly woman that began at the Walgreens located at 3228 Wrightsboro Road on February 1st.

The vehicle was occupied by a white male wearing a worn blue dress suit with a side satchel; a black female wearing grey pants, tan jacket, carrying a green purse (possibly armed with an unknown type firearm); and the last subject is a heavy set black male or female that wore sweat pants and a hoodie.

Investigators are seeking any information regarding this vehicle or identities of the subjects.

If you know anything, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080