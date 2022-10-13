AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On September 4th, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the intersection of Gordon Highway and Highland Avenue for reports of shots being fired from moving vehicles down Gordon Hwy.

Upon arrival, police say there was no one in the car, but it was riddled with bullet holes.

One woman was shot in the arm and transported to the hospital, no one else in vehicle was injured.

The driver of the targeted car told police that she was sitting in the vehicle (with several others) on Bahama Drive in South Augusta when two other vehicles came up and began shooting.

The driver said she took off as the two cars continued to shoot into her car.

The RCSO is searching for three women in connection to this incident.

Keyonce Walker, Tumora D’Antignac, and Keandra Smith are all wanted for Aggravated Assault.

Keyonce Walker Tumora D’Antignac Keandra Smith

If anyone knows where these women are or have any information on this incident, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.