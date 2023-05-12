RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A man and a woman are wanted by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly damaging property.

Authorities say Brittany Luke, 25, and Tony Wagner, 45, are anted for Criminal Damage to Property in the 2nd Degree for damaging an exterior fence located on Gordon Highway on Tuesday, May 9th.

According to the incident report, the complainant says that she believes the occupants of an unknown vehicle in a light green metallic in color without a tag were possibly stealing copper from the building to a scrap yard nearby.

The complainant states that once the vehicle was spotted, the staff closed tall the gates around the property, and according to the incident report, after viewing the footage from the complainant’s phone, the unknown vehicle can be seen driving through the gate and running the gate over.

The complainant also says that there was an unknown Black man, who she says she believes is in his 40s, was also on the property, and he hopped the fence and ran away on foot.

Authorities say if anyone has any information concerning the whereabouts of Luke and Wagner, please contact Investigator Kenny Atterton at (706) 821-1003 or the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.