RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two people wanted for questioning in reference to a burglary.

Authorities say the incident happened on May 18th on the 4300 block of Peach Orchard Road.

According to the incident report, the complainant said that her property was under renovation when it was entered illegally.

The complaint reports that she received an alert on her phone when they entered but her phone did not wake her up, but when she did awaken, she saw the photographs of the subjects wanted for questioning taking multiple items.

The complainant told deputies that she found multiple items missing: an air compressor, a Milwaukee tool set, a side grinder and a box fan.

The complainant also states that the shed in the backyard had also been burglarized saying that wooden panels were missing including a weed eater and an edger.

If anyone has any information regarding these subjects, please contact Deputy Thomas Langford at (706) 821-1038 or call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.