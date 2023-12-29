RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the assistance of the public to identify and locate a subject wanted for questioning in reference to a Burglary.

The incident happened on the 1800 block of Walker Street on December 25th.

According to the RCSO, the victim spoke to deputies through his camera system due to being out of town, and he says that two “males” entered into his residence and stole his Maytag washer machine and Maytag dryer machine and states that he noticed both subjects taking the stolen properties into the alley.

The incident report states that after the victim emailed the footage to the authorities, deputies say they saw a black male in dark-colored clothing with a dark-colored backpack tampering with the camera system in the backyard of the residence, but they did not see the subject stealing a washer and dryer.

The victim says in the report that he heard the dragging of the washer and dryer from a camera inside the residence that was a live-feed only.

The incident report also states the victim sending footage to the authorities from the previous day, and deputies observed a black male wearing a yellow-brown jacket and pants with a black hat, a black ski mask, gloves, and a black backpack messing with the camera system in the backyard and identifying the subject as the same person in this footage.

If anyone has any information regarding this subject, please contact Deputy Thomas Langford at (706) 821-1038, or any on duty investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706 )821-1080.