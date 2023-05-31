RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for questioning in reference to a felony theft.

The incident reportedly happened at the Publix on the 2800 block of Washington Road.

According to authorities, the subject wanted for questioning is an elderly white man with white hair who was wearing dark shorts and a button-up, short sleeve Hawaiian shirt.

According to the incident report, the unidentified man entered the store near the self-checkout stations and noticed a Honeywell Handheld device sitting on top of an ice cooler, which an employee left unattended.

The complainant states that the subject covered the device with a key lime pie and picked up the device, and then, after purchasing his items, the subject exited the store with the device.

Any information concerning the identity of this subject, please contact Deputy James Price or the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1023 or (706) 821-1020.