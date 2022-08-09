RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County man wanted for Aggravated Assault by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say Anthony Rolan is wanted in reference to an incident that happened at 3614 Deans Bridge Road on July 16th.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, this is a family violence incident.

According to investigators, Rolan is known to frequent the areas of Morgan Road and Deans Bridge Road.

If anyone has any information that could lead to Rolan’s whereabouts, please contact Investigator Johnathan Mathis or the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1453 or 706-821-1020.