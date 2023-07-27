RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 17-year-old wanted for questioning.

Authorities say Xzayvion Williams, 17, is wanted for questioning only in reference to aggravated assaults that occurred on the 2100 Block of Bayvale Road on July 26th and 27th.

Investigators say Williams is 5’7″ and weighs 220 pounds.

If anyone has any information concerning Williams, please contact Inv. Terry Bale or any On-Duty Investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.