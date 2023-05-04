RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Three inmates have been arrested after the stabbing of another inmate according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Criminal Investigation Division, officers responded to the stabbing at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center at around 4:10 P.M. on Wednesday.

Investigators say the victim was stabbed several times to his leg and neck area by the other inmates in the dorm room they were housed in.

According to investigators, De’Tallion Williams, Dashawn Berrien, and Arquette Jones were arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Deadly Weapon by an Inmate, and Possession of a Knife during the Commission of a Crime.

Authorities say the victim as taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening inquiries and is in stable condition.