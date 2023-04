RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after one man has been shot and died.

According to investigators, the victim was a 24-years-old male, who was shot at least two times.

According to the RCSO, the shooting happened on the 3400 block of South Kensington Drive.

Authorities say the victim died from his injuries while at the hospital.

This is an active investigation.