RCSO investigating homicide after man found dead in middle of Stone Rd in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in the road with at least one gunshot wound.

On Friday at 10:31 a.m., Richmond County deputies responded to the 4200 block of Stone Rd in reference to a deceased person laying in the roadway.

When deputies arrived, they observed an unidentified black male that appeared to have been shot at least once. Investigators are on scene as well as the Coroner’s Office.

The investigation is in the early stages and no further information is available at this time.

