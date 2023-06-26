RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A former Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Deputy has been arrested after being accused of bringing in illegal contraband.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, the Criminal Investigation Division received information on Saturday, June 24th that Deputy Arrington Mursier was involved with bringing contraband into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

Investigators say they determined that probable cause did exist to charge Mursier with Possession of Scheduled I Narcotic with Intent to Distribute, Conspiracy to Distribute Scheduled I Narcotic, and Violation of Oath by Public Officer.

According to authorities, Mursier was arrested and booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center on Monday, June 26th.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Mursier began his employment on June 11, 2022 and was assigned to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center, and he has been terminated as of June 26th.