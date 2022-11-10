AUGUSTA (WJBF) – In the early morning hours of Thursday, November 10th, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 2200 Block of Bungalow Road for a disturbance call.

That’s located between Richmond Hill Road and Peach Orchard Road.

While on scene, the male subject, now identified by the GBI as 34-year-old Vernon Cratic Jr., began shooting at Deputies, hitting one.

Investigators say the officer was later taken to AU Medical center for treatment. His injuries were not life threatening and he is in stable condition.

The subject then barricaded himself and SWAT was called to the scene as well as the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Cratic surrendered at around 4 a.m. and was taken into custody after the standoff.

He was taken to the Webster Detention Center and charged with five counts of Aggravated Assault Upon a Peace Office, one county of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime and one county of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

This is a developing story.