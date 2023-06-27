AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Deputy Arrington Mursier was with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for a little more than a year.

But this morning, Sheriff Richard Roundtree told the press that Mursier was caught with synthetic marijuana over the weekend, and has been relieved of his duties.

But this incident has only left Roundtree and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office frustrated, knowing that they take the hiring process very seriously.

“That’s why we’ve been beating ourselves up for the last year, trying to figure out exactly why. Why would a person throw away their career,” said Roundtree.

According to the Sheriff, Mursier was caught on camera, leaving his assigned workstation at Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

He then removed an inmate from his cell, and both entered a utility closet where an unknown object was exchanged.

After an investigation, Mursier and the inmate were charged with possession of Schedule 1 narcotics with intent to distribute, and conspiracy to distribute.

Mursier was also charged with violation of oath as a public officer.

Sheriff Roundtree says it was a shock to him that this happened, knowing they don’t take hiring officers lightly.

“We have this conversation during the hiring process. They’re interviewed by two panels before they get to myself and the two chief deputies for a final interview. But we make it clear to every individual we hire that the inmates are going to try you, they are going to approach you, and are going to try to manipulate you,” said the Sheriff.

And that’s exactly what Roundtree says happened to Mursier.

Roundtree says after seeing this incident happen once again to Richmond County law enforcement, the one constant has been the money involved.

“We have since learned that individuals have been paid well over $2,000 per drop to bring contrabands into our jail. Unfortunately for some, that temptation is so great that it overwhelms their oath that they took to uphold justice,” said Roundtree.

The Sheriff also said that a search of Arrington’s home revealed a large amount of K2 packaged and ready for distribution.

On top of that, an investigation revealed that was found in the cell had an estimated street value of $195,000.

Mursier is the 24th Richmond County deputy arrested since September 2021.

The Sheriff says improvements will need to be made to the training and hiring process going forward, but for now he wants Augustans to know the Sheriff’s Office can be counted on to keep them safe.

“We are your gatekeepers. We will continue to hold the line. We will also continue to hold our people accountable. And we are dedicated to the safety and security of all of our citizens.”

Mursier is currently in the Webster detention center. The investigation is ongoing, and Roundtree says more charges and arrests are expected to be made.