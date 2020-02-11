RCBOE Member Wayne Frazier booked on DUI charge, released on bond

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County School Board member Dr. Wayne Frazier turned himself in on DUI charges Monday.
Frazier was involved in a wreck on November 2nd on Deans Bridge Road, near Tobacco Road.
According to an incident report, frazier was under the influence of alcohol and did not remember what happened.
He was taken to the hospital that night and cited for misdemeanor DUI.
He turned himself into authorities Monday and bonded out of jail shortly after that.
Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they become available.
