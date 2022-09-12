WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WJBF) — Waynesboro Police officers spent Monday investigating two separate crimes that happened Sunday night. The first was a shooting reported just before 8 o’clock in the area of East 6th Street and Davis Road, near DelMac Minute Mart.

NewsChannel 6 spoke with Annie Sapp, who lives nearby in Waynesboro.

“Scary,” she exclaimed. “We just don’t know how to rest, how to react to it. It’s just scary. And then it’s so close because I live right down the road in the trailer park.”

Mugshot of Aaron David Claxton provided by Burke County Sheriff’s Office

WPD released very few details about the shooting. But we do know that 60-year-old Aaron David Claxton was shot in the back. He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center, but his injuries are not life threatening.

Burke County Sheriff’s Office confirms Claxton was arrested last year and charged with possession of crack. WPD added that Claxton was not engaged in criminal activity at the time of the incident.

Just after 9 o’clock Sunday night, someone reported a second shooting. Officers went to North Liberty Street, near the Super Walmart off of Highway 25. But so far, investigators told us they don’t believe any shots were fired.

“I’m not from here originally, so I was very shocked to hear this,” said Chloe Erickson, Waynesboro resident. “I hope there isn’t any more.”

Matthew Abrams, who also lives in Waynesboro, said “What I understand about it, it was road rage, which could have happened any place. It just happened to be at Walmart, not that Walmart is a bad place to shop.”

Investigators don’t believe the two incidents are related.