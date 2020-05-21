PROJECT GUARDIAN: More than a dozen defendants indicted for federal gun crimes, drug trafficking

GEORGIA (WJBF) – Over a dozen people face felony charges stemming from Project Guardian, a collaboration between the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia and the ATF.

“A hallmark of Project Guardian is the cooperative relationship between our office and the ATF to protect our communities by identifying and removing gun criminals,” said U.S. Attorney Christine. “By working with state prosecutors through our Prosecutor to Prosecutor network in bringing these cases to federal court, we ensure meaningful sentences that provide long-term safety on our streets.”

Those named in the federal indictments include:

Cedric Lee Ramsey , 28, of Brunswick, Ga., charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin, Oxycodone, Alprazolam, Cocaine and Methamphetamine; Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime. Brunswick Police officers responding to a report of a domestic disturbance in May 2019 found Ramsey sitting in a vehicle outside his residence, and a subsequent search discovered large amounts of drugs along with an AR-15 rifle with a 45-round magazine, an AK-47 rifle with a 30-round magazine, and a .40-caliber handgun, all fully loaded. Ramsey previously has been convicted of felonies including armed robbery and firearms charges.

Additional defendants charged with gun crimes were indicted under seal during the virtual session of the grand jury. Criminal indictments contain only charges; defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

“During these unprecedented times, ATF remains vigilant in removing violent offenders from our communities,” said Beau Kolodka, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the Atlanta Field Division of the ATF. “As a result of our partnerships with state and local law enforcement in the Southern District of Georgia, and the innovative methods the U.S. Attorney’s Office employed, Project Guardian is being successfully carried out.”

