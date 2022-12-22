AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The prime suspect in a case involving a naked woman found beaten and inside of a dog cage has reportedly taken her own life.

Deputies assigned to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center located 32-year-old Shonna Sue Powell hanging inside her jail cell on Thursday just before 1:45 p.m. Deputies and medical staff performed CPR in an effort to revive her but were not successful.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen tells WJBF NewsChannel 6 that Powell was pronounced dead at 2:57 p.m. An autopsy has been scheduled.

At the request of the Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene and will be conducting the investigation. The Internal Affairs Division of the Sheriff’s Office will be conducting an internal investigation into the incident as well.

Powell was behind bars along with four others after a Black female was seen locked in a dog cage inside Powell’s home by an eyewitness. When the eyewitness confronted Powell about the woman in the cage, Powell told him “that is my whore. She stole a bunch of stuff from me, so she is going to be my sex slave and I am going to pimp her out until she pays it off.”

Powell had been charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.