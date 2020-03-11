Police: Woman won’t explain why she threw son from 4th floor

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota mother has admitted she severely injured her 11-year-old son by throwing him from the balcony of their fourth-floor apartment but has not explained why, police said.

Itayvia Lloyd, 33, was charged Tuesday with two counts of assault on a peace officer. Police said she tried to punch one officer and was spitting in the face of another as they took her to the Ramsey County jail for booking.

She has not been charged in the Monday attack on her child. He is expected to survive, but suffered injuries including at least one broken leg, a fractured jaw and head injuries, police said.

A resident of the St. Paul apartment called police Monday believing the child had jumped from the balcony. Officers found the boy on the ground in the building’s courtyard with significant injuries, according to police spokesman Steve Linders.

Lloyd admitted that she dragged the boy from his bunk bed and threw him over the balcony, but did not explain why, Linders said.

A 6-year-old sibling in the home appeared to be unharmed.

Lloyd’s bail was set at $10,000 and she was due in court Wednesday.

Online court records do not list an attorney who can comment on her behalf. Prosecutors are still reviewing the case, Ramsey County Attorney’s spokesman Dennis Gerhardstein said.