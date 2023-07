AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to locate a woman accused of harming children.

Authorities say Deangela Palmer is wanted in reference to Cruelty to Children 1st Degree and Kidnapping that occurred on June 27th at a home located at 3545 Jonathan Circle.

If you know anything about the alleged crime in question or of Palmer’s whereabouts, contact the RCSO at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.