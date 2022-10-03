ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) — A man is recovering in the hospital after investigators say he was stabbed by a woman he met on a dating app.

According to WSB-TV, 27-year-old Antanina Piatruchyk was charged with aggravated assault and is being held in the Fulton County Jail.

Investigators were called out to an apartment complex early Monday morning where a man told investigators he met Piatruchyk on a dating app. She demanded money from him before stabbing him.

The man was taken to an Atlanta area hospital where his current condition is not known.