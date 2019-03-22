Police to reopen and test evidence in Atlanta child murders case

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ATLANTA (AP) - Atlanta police announced Thursday the plan to re-test vidence from the decades-old Atlanta child murders cases that rocked the city in the late '70s and early '80s.

Mayor Kiesha Lance Bottoms and Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields made the announcement in a news conference Thursday at Atlanta Public Safety Headquarters.

Over a two-year period from 1979 to 1981, at least 25 young black men and children were killed in areas around Memorial Drive. Several other murders also occured around the same time of adults.

Atlanta native Wayne Williams was convicted in the deaths of two adults in 1981. Police also think he is responsible for at least 22 of the young men's deaths, but he has never been tried for them.