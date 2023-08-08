Update, August 9, 2023 – A suspect has been arrested for the theft of a Richland County Sheriff’s Department SUV.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said that 26-year-old DeAnthony Jones is now behind bars.

At approximately 7:45 pm Tuesday, Lexington County Sheriff’s Department located the vehicle and notified the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Units from RCSD and Lexington began to look for the suspect.

A Richland County K-9 unit spotted the individual walking down the road and they were able to make the arrest without incident.

Jones still had the key in his pocket and the body armor was located in the vehicle.

The department would like to thank the citizen who called in the tip, which led to the arrest.

“We are grateful that a citizen got involved and called in the tip!” Sheriff Lott said. “Not only is the partnership between law enforcement agencies important, so is the community’s involvement. Thank you!”

Jones will be transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help to identify a suspect or suspects accused of stealing an RCSD police vehicle.

On Saturday, August 5, unknown suspect(s) entered a secure RCSD training facility and stole a police SUV.

The stolen vehicle is a 2015 Ford Expedition marked with law enforcement decals and has lights, sirens, and a police radio.

The vehicle has a South Carolina license plate of CG82626.

Courtesy of RCSD

The suspect(s) rammed the facility gate with another vehicle before stealing the Expedition, in order to get it out.

One suspect, pictured below, is a believed to be a black male, 20-30 years old, approximately 5’5” tall, slim build, long hair, a short beard and mustache. He also has a gap in his front teeth and small tattoos under each eye.

Courtesy of RCSD Courtesy of RCSD

If you see this suspect or vehicle, please call 911. If you have any other information about this incident, please call Crime Stoppers of the Midlands.

If you are concerned about the legitimacy of a law enforcement officer you encounter, please call 911. An emergency dispatcher can confirm if the individual is an officer or deputy.