ATLANTA (WJBF) – Several people are recovering and a woman is in custody after a stabbing Wednesday afternoon at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.

According to police, officers encountered a woman armed with a knife walking toward the south terminal at around 4:45 p.m.

While officers attempted to talk the woman into dropping the knife, she reportedly stabbed another woman and an Atlanta Police Department officer as he attempted to take her into custody.

After successfully taking the woman into custody, officers say they learned that she had stabbed a man before officers encountered her: the driver of the taxi that brought her to the airport.

Police say all victims were alert and conscious as they were taken to a local hospital.

Investigators are working to determine what led to the stabbings.