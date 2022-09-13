BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Investigators are searching for a 35-year-old man wanted on multiple child molestation charges.

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Luis Castaneda works locally but is a Guatemalan national with ties to Waynesboro. The incident reportedly happened on July 5, 2021 at a home along Highway 24 South.

According to the incident report, Castaneda went into an 8-year-old girl’s bedroom around 8 a.m., kissed her on the lips multiple times, and showed her a video of two people engaging in sexual intercourse. Castaneda was staying at the home and slept on the couch the prior evening after having too much to drink during a Fourth of July celebration.

The child’s father confronted Castaneda about the incident later in the morning and Castaneda denied the incident happened. Even so, the child’s father told Castaneda to leave and not return.

The incident was not reported until February 4, 2022. The child’s mother said that Castaneda soon left for Alabama after the incident, but recently returned to Waynesboro and she felt the need to protect her daughter from Castaneda.

Castaneda’s current location is unknown. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Burke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (706) 554-6633 or the Sheriff’s Office at (706) 554-2133. All callers can remain anonymous.