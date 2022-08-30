WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Sandersville Police Department along with the Washington County Sheriff’s office are asking the public’s help in locating a wanted man.

William Garret Moxley, age 29, of South Carolina is wanted after a vehicle pursuit by Sandersville Police Department.

Moxley is believed to be on foot between Poole Road and Kaolin Road in Sandersville.

Police ask the public to be on the lookout for this individual out in that area, and call 911 if he is spotted.

It is unknown whether Moxley is armed or not.

He is wanted on various traffic violations stemming from the vehicle pursuit.