AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – An Aiken mom is left with questions after her son allegedly wreaks havoc in the middle of the night.

According to an incident report, the alleged events happened august 15th around 3:20 in the morning.

The suspect’s mother called police after he tried to break into the home and fire shots through the house.

The woman said her son, 23-year-old Demonte Smith, also busted windows with porch chairs and nearly pulled the front door off the hinges.

Reports say Smith also shot into his grandmother’s minivan that was sitting out front.

His mother did tell police she believed Demonte was using drugs, but it’s unknown what made him become violent.

Smith is charged with: