AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office arrested a maintenance man at an Augusta apartment complex for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman living there with her young children.

Reports state Ellis Bell III went inside the victim’s home June 6th to repair her A/C unit. He allegedly placed a $100 bill in front of her and told her she could “earn the money in 15 minutes.” The victim says she took the offer as being sexual and declined.

Bell allegedly began groping the woman in a sexual manner and penetrated her with his hand in front of her one and two-year old toddlers.

The victim screamed and Bell left the apartment.

Ellis Bell is charged with Aggravated Sexual Battery and Two Counts of Non-aggravated Child Molestation.

He remains in the Richmond County Jail.