EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) -Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 4400 block of Andover Way Tuesday morning in reference to an Aggravated Assault.

Authorities say that Paul Ashmore called 911 and reported to dispatch that he had hit his wife in the head with a baseball bat. He also held a knife to her before she ran away to a neighbor’s residence.

In the 911 call, Ashmore admits to hitting his wife and trying to kill her.

Deputies arrived, located the suspect and detained him.

The victim was located at a home on Montrose Place where she was seen by EMS and taken to the hospital. Deputies say she was was conscious at the time

A baseball bat and knife were taken by investigators as evidence.

Paul Ashmore will be charged with 2 counts of Aggravated Assault.

This is a developing story.