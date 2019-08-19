Police arrest 3 men for making separate threats about mass shootings

(CNN) – With the nation on high-alert in the aftermath of recent mass shootings, police across the country have arrested several men they say expressed interest in their own domestic terror attacks.

An arsenal of assault rifles and large knives, a stockpile of ammunition and even a gas mask…

Police near Youngstown, Ohio finding all this inside the home of James Reardon: a 20-year-old self-described white nationalist who they say made a threatening post about a mass shooting at a nearby Jewish community center.

Reardon was on authorities’ radar after making this post on Instagram showing a man firing off a gun.

A local Jewish leader saying it had a disturbing caption.

Police identified the Youngstown Jewish family community shooter as local white nationalist.

“That kicked off a very intense investigation. He was charged initially right now with telephone communication harassment and aggravated menacing,” said Chief Vincent D’Egidio with New Middletown Police.

Police say Reardon attended the deadly 2017 rally in Charlottesville.

“I want a homeland for white people, and I think every race should have a homeland for their race.”

His arrest the latest in a string of mass shooting threats.

In Florida police body camera footage shows the arrest of Tristan Scott Wix outside a Daytona Beach grocery store.

“We’re going to set your bond at no bond, for the protection of the public on the threat to kill at least 100 people.”

The 25-year-old detained after police say his ex-girlfriend alerted them to a series of text messages detailing plans to commit mass shootings, writing chilling words like: “I wanna open fire on a large crowd of people…”

And in Connecticut, police arresting 22-year-old Brandon Wagshol last week, after receiving a tip that he tried to buy a large-capacity rifle magazine out-of-state.

He’s been charged with illegal possession of large capacity magazines.

Investigators also discovering numerous weapons including a handgun and rifle, ammunition, body armor, and tactical gear inside his home.

“There were some historical Facebook posts that indicated his interest in mass murder. Certainly raised an eyebrow so investigators worked very diligently,” said Lt. Terry Blake with Norwalk Police Department.