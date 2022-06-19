SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – An 18-year-old was arrested Friday afternoon after threatening to ‘shoot up’ Spartanburg City Hall.

The Spartanburg Police Department charged Steven Lawrence Henderson, of Greenville, with aggravated breach of peace, unlawful communication and misuse of 911.

Officers said they responded to the city hall around noon after Spartanburg County Communications received a call from someone stating that he had a gun and intended to ‘shoot up’ Spartanburg City Hall.

Spartanburg County Communications said the caller described himself as a Hispanic man wearing a ‘Batman” t-shirt with jeans and he was swinging a bat.

Police said the city hall was placed on lockdown and people inside were moved to secure zones while officers searched the area.

Officers were not able to find anyone that matched the caller’s description.

Officers recognized a man later identified as Henderson and asked to see his phone. Officers were familiar with Henderson because he has previously misused 911 numerous times.

Police noticed while searching Henderson’s phone that he had called 911 earlier that day and his number matched the caller’s number that made the threats.

Henderson was arrested and booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center.