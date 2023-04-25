WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. (WJBF) – Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested three people with allegedly trying to smuggle contraband into the Johnson State Prison in Wrightsville, Ga.

During the investigation, law enforcement found several items:

A drone case containing a drone and a black trash bag containing two bundles of contraband resembled that of a prison drop was found

6.3 lbs. of Tobacco

1.1 lbs. green, leafy substance (suspected marijuana)

34 Rolling Paper packages.

1 new cell phone

1 charging cord and block.

1 drone

Tanesha Lazaria Brinson, Tyteonia Destiny Wiggins, and Darius Lamont Reid were arrested and we’re transported to the Johnson County Jail and charged with the following:

Items Prohibited for Possession by Inmates

Possession with Intent – Marijuana

Possession of Tools for the Commission of a Crime

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Wrightsville Police Department and the Georgia Department of Corrections for their teamwork and efforts concerning this matter.