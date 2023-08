AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Investigators are looking to question an individual in reference to a recent burglary.

The person pictured here is wanted for questioning in connection with a Burglary at the Chevron on Walton Way in Augusta.

The incident occurred on August 26 around 3 a.m.

If you have any information on this individual or can identify them, please contact investigators at 706-821-1080

Callers may remain anonymous.