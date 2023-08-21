AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to 954 5th Street about an alleged assault on August 4th.

Upon arrival, the victim told police that he owed $300 to a drug dealer known as “The Professor” and that “The Professor” repeatedly said, “Pay me my money, or I’ll take it out of your [expletive].”

According to reports, the suspect was seen on camera holding the victim by his shirt and pointing a gun at the homeless man. The victim was also sit in the head with the gun, according to authorities.

The victim told police he refused to to get in the suspect’s SUV and leave the area. He was able to get away from assault suspect.

31-year-old Jerrell Haynes is wanted in connection to this incident.

Haynes should be considered Armed and Dangerous.