Parked 18-wheelers save man jumping off South Carolina bridge
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say a man who jumped from an interstate bridge survived because police parked [tractor-trailers] under it.
Greenville County Sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Ryan Flood said someone called 911 around 9:30 a.m. about a man threatening to leap off the U.S. Highway 25 bridge over Interstate 85 in Greenville.
Flood says sheriff's negotiators spoke to the man, but he jumped from a sign on the bridge. He only fell a few feet on to the top of 18-wheelers that deputies asked the drivers to park under the bridge.
Flood said in a statement the man was not injured. He was taken to the county jail and charged with public disorderly conduct and pedestrian in the roadway.
I-85 south was closed for more than an hour because of the incident.
