Parked 18-wheelers save man jumping off South Carolina bridge

Posted: Jul 09, 2018 03:13 AM EDT

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say a man who jumped from an interstate bridge survived because police parked [tractor-trailers] under it.
  
Greenville County Sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Ryan Flood said someone called 911 around 9:30 a.m. about a man threatening to leap off the U.S. Highway 25 bridge over Interstate 85 in Greenville.
  
Flood says sheriff's negotiators spoke to the man, but he jumped from a sign on the bridge. He only fell a few feet on to the top of 18-wheelers that deputies asked the drivers to park under the bridge.
  
Flood said in a statement the man was not injured. He was taken to the county jail and charged with public disorderly conduct and pedestrian in the roadway.
  
I-85 south was closed for more than an hour because of the incident.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Video Center