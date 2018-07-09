Parked 18-wheelers save man jumping off South Carolina bridge WSPA Photo courtesy of WSPA. I-85 along White Horse Road. [ + - ] Copyright by WJBF - All rights reserved

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say a man who jumped from an interstate bridge survived because police parked [tractor-trailers] under it.



Greenville County Sheriff's spokesman Sgt. Ryan Flood said someone called 911 around 9:30 a.m. about a man threatening to leap off the U.S. Highway 25 bridge over Interstate 85 in Greenville.



Flood says sheriff's negotiators spoke to the man, but he jumped from a sign on the bridge. He only fell a few feet on to the top of 18-wheelers that deputies asked the drivers to park under the bridge.



Flood said in a statement the man was not injured. He was taken to the county jail and charged with public disorderly conduct and pedestrian in the roadway.



I-85 south was closed for more than an hour because of the incident.

Greenville County Detention Center Vernon Purris Seigler, 38. Mugshot photo courtesy of Greenville County Detention Center.

