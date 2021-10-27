Parents of Grovetown Middle School student charged with cruelty to children

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) – The parents of a 16-year-old student at Grovetown Middle School have been charged with cruelty to children and were committed to the Columbia County Detention Center with no bond.

Grovetown Police Department deputies were dispatched to Grovetown Middle School at 11:45 am Wednesday in reference to possible child abuse.

Once officers arrived, they spoke with the 16-year-old students who, according to a release, claimed he had been beaten “a couple of months ago” by his parents after he allegedly hit a sibling. He told investigators for his punishment he had to stand against a will with his shirt off and his pants partially down and was reportedly struck with a “whip type” object by one or both of the parents. The 16-year-old allegedly was instructed to say the injuries were received from a dog attack.

After further investigation, officials observed over twenty-five scars covering a large portion of the 16-year-old’s back which appeared consistent with what he described. The victim said the incident happened at his home on North Willowick Drive.

His parents, 36-year-old Amber Buckner and 38-year-old Michael Buckner provided conflicting statements regarding their child’s injuries. Both of them were charged with Cruelty to Children in the First Degree and were committed with no bond.

This investigation is active and additional charges may be forthcoming.

The Department of Family and Children Services were contacted and the 16-year-old and his two juvenile siblings were turned over to the custody of a relative.