NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – The parents of a 4-month-old are behind bars for extreme injuries stemming from alleged child abuse.

North Augusta Department of Public Safety arrested the Darrel Timpson on May 12th after the baby was admitted to the ICU at an Atlanta Hospital with rib fractures and a brain bleed.

Darrel Timpson

At that time the child’s mother, Danielle Davis, was wanted in Columbia County on unknown charges.

Davis has since been arrested and extradited back to North Augusta.

Both Timpson and Davis face charges of Child Abuse.