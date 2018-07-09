Parents arrested after child shoots self with mother's gun
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) - Myrtle Beach Police are investigating after a four year old accidentally shot himself in the head at a Myrtle Beach resort.
According to Capt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach Police, officers were called to Oceans One Resort on Ocean Boulevard South Saturday night. Officers found a child who had been shot in one of the rooms at the resort.
The child was rushed to Grand Strand Hospital. According to detectives, the child was playing in the room unattended when he got a handgun and accidentally shot himself. The handgun was in the purse of the child's mother.
The shooting has been ruled accidental. Detectives have charged the parents, Heather Odom and Jeremy Barrett, with unlawful neglect of a child.
Both parents appeared before a judge Sunday and were charged with unlawful neglect of a child, but were let out of jail on their own recognizance.
According to the Myrtle Beach Police Department, the four year old is in critical condition. He was shot between the eyes in the middle of the head, with an exit wound in the crown/base of his head.
Officers say the parents were in another room of the hotel suite while the child shot himself.
Horry County DSS is involves, and working on a safety plan with the grandparents.
The first court date is scheduled for September 14.
