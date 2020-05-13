Paine College Safety Officer arrested on drug charges

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A Paine College Public Safety Officer is facing drug charges after a traffic stop resulting in an arrest.
Antonio Burton is charged with Possession of Cocaine after a search of his personal vehicle.
Burton was stopped by Richmond County Deputies Tuesday night on the 1600 block of Fenwick Street.
Deputies searched the vehicle after smelling marijuana upon approaching the car.
Burton was reportedly on duty, in uniform at the time of the arrest. Paine College officials were notified of Burton’s arrest.
NewsChannel 6 is reaching out to the college for comment on the story…
