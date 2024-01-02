AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The owner of a popular skating rink in Augusta is addressing a huge fight that took place this past weekend that police are now investigating.

“The idea is to do as much as we can and to make it a safe place. With the majority – 99% of the time – it is. But occasionally you get the perfect storm, which is what occurred last Saturday night,” said Kathy Nave, Skateland of Augusta owner.

Things took a turn on Saturday when two fights broke out at Skateland of Augusta. According to the Richmond County Sheriffs Office, the fight started between a group of kids and another fight began while deputies were trying to break up the first one.

Owner Kathy Nave tells NewsChannel 6 that in their policy, children under 12 can’t be dropped off and must have parent supervision. “We get real concerned about that and we tried a number of different ways to prevent this. But parents will bring their kids and tell us they’re going to stay, go out to the car, and drive off. And they don’t come back. And sometimes they don’t come back at 11 and the police have to sit here because we do hire special duty, off-duty policemen,” said Nave.

Nave says a change will be made to the policy for security purposes. “Every child coming into the building on Fridays and Saturday nights will have to have their picture made. They don’t have to give us their name, but they will have to have their picture made – which will go on the computer – because we have a lot of cameras here and we will make pictures of you and then when you come the next time the camera, flashing red light and say you’re banned from the skating rink,” said Nave.

No arrests have been made in connection to the fights and deputies were unable to determine what started the fight.

Nave also says nothing was damaged. “We didn’t have anything broken. The kids on Saturday night seemed to break each other but they didn’t break anything here at the skating rink. We didn’t have any doors broken and we didn’t have any windows broken. We didn’t have any skates broken. They seemed to be mad at each other,” said Nave.

“But it’s those 12, 13, and 14-year-olds that caused all the problems. Was anybody arrested on Saturday night? No. Did people go home with their parents? Yes. so I don’t wanna say it starts at home but if the shoe fits…” said Nave.