RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and the Atlanta Division of the FBI held a press conference on Wednesday to the announce the results of Operation G.R.A.C.E.

According to authorities, Operation G.R.A.C.E. was a three-month operation that they say took a large number of weapons and drugs and dozens of criminals off the streets.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, there were 119 felony arrests, which included 55 suspected gang members.

Arrests Part 1:

  • Gary Smith O.C.G.A. TRAFFICKING METHAMPHETAMINE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A CONVCITED FELON O.C.G.A. FINANCIAL TRANSACTION CARD FRAUD O.C.G.A. THEFT BY TAKING
  • Bobby Hamlin O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
  • Calvin Powell O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF CRIME
  • Alan Wilson O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON
  • Isaiah Brown O.C.G.A. THEFT BY RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY
  • Ephelius Brinson O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A CONVCITED FELON O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF OXYCODONE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF HYDROCODONE O.C.G.A. SMASH AND GRAB BURGLARY (7 COUNTS) O.C.G.A. BURGLARY 2ND DEGREE (2 COUNTS)
  • Cordlra Calloway Griffin O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF OXYCODONE
  • Deondre Hubert O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF CRIME
  • Fredrico Davis O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME
  • Kandice Brown O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME
  • Michael Burton O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE
  • Latrell Sanders O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME
  • Myron Godbee O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME
  • Morocco Brown O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA (FELONY) O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME
  • Usaini Yunusa O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. FLEEING OR ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER O.C.G.A. NO SEATBELT O.C.G.A. DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • Terrance Singfield O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
  • Traquan Thomas O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME
  • Tennille Cain O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME
  • Tyrecus Davis O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME O.C.G.A. UNLAWFUL STREET GANG ACTIVITY
  • Octavious Burns O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON (2 COUNTS) O.C.G.A. TRAFFICKING HEROIN O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF COCAINE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MDMA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME O.C.G.A. KIDNAPPING O.C.G.A. FALSE IMPRISONMENT O.C.G.A. SIMPLE BATTERY
  • Titus Travis O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME O.C.G.A. THEFT BY RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY O.C.G.A. UNLAWFUL STREET GANG ACTIVITY
  • Olajuwon Boyd O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF COCAINE O.C.G.A. UNLAWFUL STREET GANG ACTIVITY
  • Quenesha Lewis O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF COCAINE
  • Adrian Daggett O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON
  • Mercel Keith O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF COCAINE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE
  • Patrick Taylor O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF COCAINE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE
  • Devonte Jormane O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME
  • Horatio Bynes O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. TRAFFICKING METHAMPHETAMINE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF OXYCODONE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE
  • Daquan Rolack O.C.G.A POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A FIRST OFFENDER O.C.G.A. FLEEING OR ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME O.C.G.A. DRIVING ON THE WRONG SIDE OF THE ROADWAY O.C.G.A. PASSING IN A NO PASSING ZONE O.C.G.A. RECKLESS DRIVING O.C.G.A. FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICES
  • Chase Russaw O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME O.C.G.A. OBSTRUCTION OF A LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER
  • Everette Credle O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF COCAINE
  • Sandra Credle O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF COCAINE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME
  • Joel Young O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME
  • Larry Sims O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
  • Santonio Lindsey O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
  • Carlos Keith O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
  • Kenya Bell (1st Arrest) O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MDMA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE
  • Kenya Bell (2nd Arrest) O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MDMA O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. DRIVING ON THE WRONG SIDE OF THE ROADWAY O.C.G.A. FLEEING OR ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS
  • Kimani Meekings O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF COCAINE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME
  • Raekwon Everett O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF COCAINE O.C.G.A. THEFT BY RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY
  • Jermaine Taylor O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON O.C.G.A. FLEEING OR ATTEMPING TO ELUDE LAW ENFORCMENT OFFICER (FELONY) O.C.G.A. OBSTRUCTION OF A LAW ENFORCEMENT
  • Carlier Richard O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON
  • Jimmy McFadden O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A FIRST OFFENDER O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF COCAINE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION CRIME O.C.G.A. UNLAWFUL STREET GANG ACTIVITY
  • Markell Walton (1st Arrest) O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
  • Markell Walton (2nd Arrest) O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF ARTICLE WITH ALTERED IDENTIFICATION O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF COCAINE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION CRIME O.C.G.A. UNLAWFUL STREET GANG ACTIVITY
  • Jordan Curtis O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF ARTICLE WITH ALTERED IDENTIFICATION O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF COCAINE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME O.C.G.A. DISTRIBUTING COCAINE WITHIN 1000 FEET OF A SCHOOL
  • Isaiah Glenn O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF ARTICLE WITH ALTERED IDENTIFICATION O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF COCAINE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION CRIME O.C.G.A. DISTRIBUTING COCAINE WITHIN 1000 FEET OF A SCHOOL
  • D’eavon Gibson O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF ARTICLE WITH ALTERED IDENTIFICATION O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF COCAINE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION CRIME O.C.G.A. UNLAWFUL STREET GANG ACTIVITY
  • Adrien Lord O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • Trimise Jones O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF ARTICLE WITH ALTERED IDENTIFICATION

Part 2:

  • Antwavious Dawson O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF ARTICLE WITH ALTERED IDENTIFICATION
  • Zimbalist Hall O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF ARTICLE WITH ALTERED IDENTIFICATION
  • Traeon Perry O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF HYDROCODONE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME O.C.G.A. FLEEING OR ATTEMTPING TO ELDUE LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS O.C.G.A. RECKLESS DRIVING
  • Matthew McGee O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
  • Marcus Soloman O.C.G.A. TRAFFICKING HEROIN O.C.G.A. TRAFFICKING METHAMPHETAMINE O.C.G.A. TRAFFICKING COCAINE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME
  • Robert Willingham O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON
  • Elester Foster O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF COCAINE
  • Taneka Foster O.C.G.A. TRAFFICKING HEROIN O.C.G.A. TRAFFICKING METHAMPHETAMINE O.C.G.A. TRAFFICKING COCAINE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME
  • Elijah Cooper O.C.G.A. TRAFFICKING HEROIN O.C.G.A. TRAFFICKING METHAMPHETAMINE O.C.G.A. TRAFFICKING COCAINE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME
  • Kinyon Truesdell O.C.G.A. THEFT BY RECEIVING FROM ANOTHER STATE
  • Joshua Lewis O.C.G.A. THEFT BY RECEIVING FROM ANOTHER STATE
  • Montrell Landrum O.C.G.A. TRAFFICKING COCAINE
  • Calvin Merriweather O.C.G.A. TRAFFICKING COCAINE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME
  • Yarianna Franklin O.C.G.A. TRAFFICKING COCAINE
  • Kerrie Orwen O.C.G.A. TRAFFICKING COCAINE
  • Kwamane Coleman O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF COCAINE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE
  • Aquavias Nathaniel O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A FIRST OFFENDER O.C.G.A. PRINTING CHECKS KNOWING TO BE FALSE
  • Ahkeem Nathaniel O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A FIRST OFFENDER O.C.G.A. PRINTING CHECKS KNOWING TO BE FALSE
  • Lecadrick Collier O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON O.C.G.A. TRAFFICKING HEROIN O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME
  • Jmar Wilson O.C.G.A. TRAFFICKING HEROIN O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME
  • Miguel Demmons O.C.G.A. TRAFFICKING HEROIN O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE
  • Andreas Holins O.C.G.A. TRAFFICKING HEROIN O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE
  • Deonte Booker O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME
  • Herman Murphy O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF COCAINE
  • Travis Corley O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF OXYCODONE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME O.C.G.A. THEFT BY RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY
  • Marcell Blackwell O.C.G.A. TRAFFICKING COCAINE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MDMA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE
  • Mario Lawrence O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON O.C.G.A. OBSTRUCTION OF A LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME
  • Quantevious Russ CHARGES: O.C.G.A. AGGRAVATED ASSUALT ON A LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER (2 COUNTS) O.C.G.A. FLEEING OR ATTEMPTING TO ELDUE LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS O.C.G.A. OBSTRUCTION OF A LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER O.C.G.A. RECKLESS DRIVING
  • David Forrest O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON
  • La’Edward Williamson O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF COCAINE O.C.G.A. OBSTRUCTION OF A LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER

Part 3:

  • Dontrell Mathis O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF COCAINE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME O.C.G.A. OBSTRUCTION OF A LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER O.C.G.A. FLEEING OR ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS
  • Anthony Washington O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA (FELONY)
  • Raniesha Pinckney O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME
  • Jamari Williams O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME
  • Jacquez Roberson O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE
  • Courtney Brown O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF COCAINE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE
  • Etheridge Brown O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF COCAINE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETMINE O.C.G.A. OBSTRUCTION OF A LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER
  • Cornelius Bates O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON
  • Desmond Foy O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE
  • Michael Schmidt O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA (FELONY) O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME
  • Jashaun Turner O.C.G.A. THEFT BY RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY
  • Edward Godwin (1st Arrest) O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME
  • Edward Godwin (2nd Arrest) O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA (FELONY) O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME
  • Xavier Hatcher O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME
  • Carl Crawford O.C.G.A. TRAFFICKING SYNTHETIC NARCOTICS O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF COCAINE O.C.G.A. UNLAWFUL STREET GANG ACTIVITY
  • Tavares Freeman O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF ALPRAZOLAM WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE
  • James Canada O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON O.C.G.A. TRAFFICKING METHAMPHETAMINE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME
  • James Robinson O.C.G.A. TRAFFICKING METHAMPHETAMINE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF COCAINE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. UNLAWFUL STREET GANG ACTIVITY O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE
  • Deondre Price O.C.G.A. TRAFFICKING METHAMPHETAMINE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF COCAINE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE
  • Jamie Anderson O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF OXYCODONE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE
  • Nicklaus Grant O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A CONVICTED FELON
  • Kenyon Booz O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF COCAINE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. MANUFACTURE OF HALLUCINOGEN O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING THE COMMISSION OF A CRIME O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A SILENCER
  • George Whitaker O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF FIREARM OR KNIFE DURING CRIME
  • Amaar Surry O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA- FELONY
  • Jordan Rodger O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY A FIRST OFFENDER O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF FIREARM OR KNIFE DURING CRIME
  • Amir Foreman O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELON
  • Rodrick Collins O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELONS
  • Preston McCalister O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF FIREARM OR KNIFE DURING CRIME O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE
  • Carlton Sipp O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA-FELONY
  • Travis Davis O.C.G.A. THEFT BY RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY
  • Malik Taylor O.C.G.A. TRAFFICKING METHAMPHETAMINE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF COCAINE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE. O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF FIREARM OR KNIFE DURING CRIME O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELONS
  • Shaun Burnett O.C.G.A. THEFT BY RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY- FELONY
  • Justin Scearce O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF HEROIN O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE
  • Michael Paschal-Lovett O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE W/I TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELONS O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF FIREARM OR KNIFE DURING CRIME
  • Tyler Tutt O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE W/I TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELONS O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF FIREARM OR KNIFE DURING CRIME
  • Camron Morman O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF OXYCODONE WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF FIREARM OR KNIFE DURING CRIME
  • Devin Cullars O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MDMA O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF FIREARM OR KNIFE DURING CRIME
  • Deric Hamilton O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELONS O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF FIREARM OR KNIFE DURING CRIME O.C.G.A. FLEEING/ATTEMPTING TO ELUDE – FELONY O.C.G.A. NO SEATBELT VIOLATON O.C.G.A. TOO FAST FOR CONDITIONS O.C.G.A. RECKLESS DRIVING O.C.G.A. FAILURE TO STOP AT STOP SIGN O.C.G.A. WRONG SIDE OF ROADWAY
  • Naquan Cox O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELONS O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF FIREARM OR KNIFE DURING CRIME
  • Kenneth Walker O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY CONVICTED FELONS
  • Mickey Seward O.C.G.A. POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

Authorities also report that there were 13 residential search warrants executed, 13 residential search warrants executed, 740 citations issued, 74 D.U.I. arrests, 537 warnings issued, 176 firearms, 603 grams of cocaine, 45.1 grams heroin, 1 ½ pounds of methamphetamine, ½ pound of fentanyl (which includes pills), 33 pounds of marijuana, 483 illegally possessed prescription pills, 47.2 grams of MDMA (Methylenedioxymethamphetamine), and $214,763.