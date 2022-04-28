OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – An Opelika Middle School teacher has been arrested in connection a sex crimes investigation.

According to officials with the Opelika Police Department, Caleb Daniel Fuller, age 36, has been arrested and charged with Electronic Solicitation of a Child, Sexual Contact with a Student, and Luring a Child Someplace in Order to Perform or To Propose Sexual Acts.

Police said Fuller was arrested on April 28, 2022. He has been placed on administrative leave.

According to police, the charges against Fuller are related to an incident involving an Opelika Middle School student.

Police said Opelika City Schools is fully cooperating with the investigation into the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police mobile app. You may wish to remain anonymous.