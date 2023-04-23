BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – An investigation is underway following a shooting in Burke County.

Authorities say on Saturday, April 22, just before 9:30 p.m., deputies responded to the area of 232 Claxton Rd in Girard in reference to gunshots.

Once there, they located the victim, 30-year-old Marquez Farmer, on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

Burke County EMA transported him to AU Medical Center for treatment.

No suspect information has been released.

Investigators say a shooting happened at the same address last July.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they become available.