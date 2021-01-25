One person shot on Boy Scout Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County investigators responding to the scene of a shooting that left one man injured.
Richmond County Deputies were called to the 500 block of Boy Scout Road just after 4 p.m.
Upon arrival, they found a man on the roadside suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
Investigators say he was conscious but unable to provide a description of a suspect.
He’s since been taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Count on NewsChannel 6 for more details as they become available.