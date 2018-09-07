One person shot and killed on 2nd Avenue in Augusta Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) - One person is dead following a deadly shooting in Richmond County, Friday morning.

The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Nelson Kirkland

The Richmond County Coroner tells us he was shot at least once.

The incident happened on the 1900 block of 2nd Avenue at 5:26 a.m. Friday morning.

Kirkland was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:45 a.m.

His body has been transported to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.

No word yet on a suspect.

