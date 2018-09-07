One person shot and killed on 2nd Avenue in Augusta
AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) - One person is dead following a deadly shooting in Richmond County, Friday morning.
The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Nelson Kirkland
The Richmond County Coroner tells us he was shot at least once.
The incident happened on the 1900 block of 2nd Avenue at 5:26 a.m. Friday morning.
Kirkland was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:45 a.m.
His body has been transported to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.
No word yet on a suspect.
Count on NewsChannel 6 for the latest details as they're available.
-
